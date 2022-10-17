Megan Bever, associate professor of history and chair of the social science department at Missouri Southern State University, will offer a book talk and signing at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in Room 413 of Spiva Library.
Her book, “At War with King Alcohol: Debating Drinking and Masculinity in the Civil War,” was published on Sept. 20 by the University of North Carolina Press.
“The book looks at how alcohol was used by the Union and Confederate armies during the Civil War,” Bever said in a statement. “...There were some in the North and the South who argued drinking, selling or the manufacturing of liquor could endanger their cause. What and how much people drank became associated with how good of an American they were. If you imbibed too much, you were a ‘bad person’ or a danger to the community.”
Copies of “At War with King Alcohol” will be available for purchase following her presentation.
