Several personnel changes are underway at Missouri Southern State University.
Paula Carson, who has been Missouri Southern’s provost and vice president of academic affairs for six years, recently announced that she’s stepping down from her administrative role at the end of June. She cited a desire to focus more on a faculty role and plans to teach in MSSU's Plaster College of Business.
“I am grateful for the leadership that Dr. Carson has provided in her role as provost and vice president for academic affairs over the past six years,” said President Dean Van Galen in a statement. “I respect her decision to return to the faculty full-time, and know that she will positively impact Missouri Southern students in new ways.”
Carson, who has been in her current position since July 2015, was the first person to hold the title of provost at Missouri Southern. As provost, she served as the university’s chief academic officer and was responsible for the administration, coordination and development of all academic activities and functions of the university.
During her tenure at Missouri Southern, she helped develop and introduce the campuswide strategic plan, and she spearheaded the university’s successful effort to obtain a full 10-year accreditation with the Higher Learning Commission. She also developed new research opportunities for students and faculty members, and bolstered the university’s academic degree and certificate offerings.
“The expansion of our degree offerings and research programs as well as our intensified community outreach and partnerships have created a trajectory of success for our fine institution," she said in a statement. "But I am thrilled to move to a position where I can have a more direct influence on individual student development and growth.”
Prior to her role at Missouri Southern, Carson served for 25 years at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Her work there included teaching and being a dean and assistant vice president.
The new provost, who has not been named yet, will start July 1.
In other business, Ryan Orcutt has been named director of the university's new Global Leaders program.
The program, beginning in the fall, will include up to 50 students each year based on a combination of ACT scores and GPA. Each participating student will have access to $4,000 in private funds that can be used toward international travel, leadership development, undergraduate research or travel to academic conferences.
Orcutt has worked at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College in Miami in a variety of roles since 2012. He also previously taught English at Korea Nazarene University in Cheonan, South Korea.
He will start at Missouri Southern on April 1.
“It’s a brand-new program, so I’m excited to start with something new and help build it from the ground up,” he said in a statement. “The global and leadership aspects are very appealing to me. We can ultimately help cultivate better global leadership through experiential learning and field-based experiences.”
