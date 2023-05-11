Missouri Southern State University will recognize spring 2023 graduates during two ceremonies on Saturday at the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
A 10 a.m. ceremony will be for graduates of the College of Health, Life Sciences and Education as well as Golden Grads. A 2 p.m. ceremony will be for graduates of the College of Arts and Sciences and the College of Business, Community and Technology, and those with bachelor’s degrees in general studies.
The keynote speaker is Monicca Shanthanelson, a 2003 graduate of MSSU who joined the honors program as an international student from Chennai, India.
Shanthanelson is currently the oncology portfolio strategy director at AbbVie. She has spent the past 13 years in medical communications, designing communication strategies for programs that support pharmaceutical drugs. Her papers have been published through the Medical Affairs Professional Society and the International Society of Medical Publication Professionals.
PSU
Pittsburg (Kansas) State University will hold commencement on Friday and Saturday for 754 undergraduate and 349 graduate students. All ceremonies will take place at the Robert W. Plaster Center and the Garfield Weede Building.
Friday will be host to five ceremonies: 2 p.m., for graduates of the School of Automotive and Engineering Technology and the School of Construction in the College of Technology; 3:30 p.m., for graduates of the School of Technology and Workforce Learning in the College of Technology; 5 p.m., for graduates of the Kelce College of Business; 6:30 p.m., for graduates of the departments of health, human performance and recreation, and psychology and counseling, all in the College of Education, plus graduates of the Irene Ransom Bradley School of Nursing; and 8 p.m., for graduates of the department of teaching and leadership in the College of Education.
Saturday will host two ceremonies for graduates of the College of Arts and Sciences: 9 a.m., for those in the departments of art, communication, English and modern languages, general studies, integrated studies, music, history, philosophy and social sciences; and 10:30 a.m., for those in the departments of biology, chemistry, mathematics and physics.
PSU will livestream the ceremonies at pittstate.tv.
Crowder College
Three commencement ceremonies are scheduled in the Bob Sneller Gymnasium at Crowder College in Neosho this weekend to accommodate the 658 students who applied to graduate this semester.
A pinning ceremony for nursing students who are graduating from the McDonald County and Nevada programs will begin at 7 p.m. Friday. These students have earned their registered nurse or practical nurse degrees.
A ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday will feature students who majored in agriculture, general studies and teaching. A ceremony at 1 p.m. Saturday will feature students with all other degrees and certificates.
This year’s featured speaker is Ellie Enlow, who is graduating with a degree in pre-veterinary medicine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.