Missouri Southern State University has formed a task force to monitor the spread of the new COVID-19 coronavirus.
The university on Thursday also updated its website to include information for students, faculty and staff from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization regarding the virus, which has sickened approximately 90,000 people across the globe and killed more than 3,000.
The task force was formed "so we can be prepared as the situation continues to change daily," said Julie Stamps, a family nurse practitioner and director of MSSU's Willcoxon Health Center. "Our main goal is to ensure the safety of our campus. We will be looking at immediate concerns and issues and planning long-term strategies."
Stamps said the task force is reviewing and updating the university's emergency operations plan and has participated in a statewide conference call with university health centers and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. It's also already in contact with the Joplin Health Department, she said.
"We do not have any confirmed cases in Missouri, but we want to be prepared," she said. "We also do not want people in our community to panic."
Missouri Southern has rescheduled some of its study-abroad trips to other locations, including a proposed summer trip to Italy, one of the countries hardest hit by the virus, that has been changed to another location, Stamps said. As the COVID-19 situation evolves, the university might have to be prepared to offer classes and lectures online, limit large gatherings and modify other types of support services, she said.
Administrators at Pittsburg (Kansas) State University also are "actively" developing plans to address COVID-19 concerns, they said in a statement from a university spokesperson.
"We'll follow the procedures set forth in our existing critical incident/crisis response management operations plan, and also follow any additional recommendations specific and unique to COVID-19," PSU officials said. "In the meantime, we encourage everyone on campus to follow the same prevention measures as recommended for influenza — regular hand washing, sanitizing often-used surfaces, avoiding sick people, covering coughs and sneezes, and staying home if sick with fever and cough."
All international travel requests from PSU faculty, staff or student groups will be handled on a case-by-case basis, and some international trips have already been canceled as a precaution, according to information from the university. Six students currently studying abroad are in areas unaffected by COVID-19 — Malta, Taiwan and Spain — and a meeting has been scheduled for Friday to determine what specific actions, if any, might be required for those students, the university said.
Crowder College also is reminding those on its campuses to practice healthy habits to help prevent the spread of flu and, potentially, of COVID-19, President Glenn Coltharp said.
The college has been in communication with other two- and four-year schools and the state health department, and next week it will meet with the Newton County Health Department, Coltharp said.
"We feel like proactively, we're prepared," he said.
Regional responses
Other regional colleges and universities also have been responding to the growing concern over COVID-19 in the area.
The University of Missouri at Columbia has halted university-related travel, including study-abroad trips, to China, South Korea and Italy, three countries for which travel warnings and advisories have been issued by the CDC and the U.S. Department of State.
The university this week also canceled travel plans for faculty and students who were scheduled to attend the Associated Writing Programs conference in San Antonio, where at least 11 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed.
"On the one hand, this may be overkill," said Latha Ramchand, MU provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs, in a statement. "On the other, it seems irresponsible on our part to not halt such travel, knowing that our students could potentially be exposed, given the declaration of a health emergency in San Antonio. ... We are trying to be prudent in avoiding known risks so we protect, as best we can, the safety and health of our campus community."
Missouri State University in Springfield has suspended university-related travel to countries heavily affected by COVID-19. Its eight study-abroad trips scheduled over spring break have been allowed to proceed because they are to destinations that do not currently have travel warnings or advisories issued for them, according to information from the university.
The University of Oklahoma this week closed its spring study-abroad programs in Italy as a precaution, hoping that its students there would be able to fly back to the U.S. by Friday, the Stillwater News Press reported. Oklahoma State University also canceled its spring break study-abroad trips to Italy.
'Not a drill'
The head of the World Health Organization said Thursday that nations cannot stop their battle against the coronavirus, according to The Associated Press. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters: "This is not a drill. This is not the time for giving up. This is not a time for excuses. This is a time for pulling out all the stops."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.