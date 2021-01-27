Missouri Southern State University and Pittsburg (Kansas) State University have resumed the reporting of COVID-19 cases on their campuses now that spring classes are in session.
For the week that ended Wednesday, the Bryant Student Health Center at Pittsburg State administered 28 tests to symptomatic patients, with 11 positives. Currently, 27 students are in isolation, and approximately 70 are in quarantine as close contacts to infected people.
In the same time period, four faculty and staff members reported infections, and four reported being close contacts to an infected person. Since the onset of the pandemic, 54 faculty and staff have reported infections, and 99 have had to quarantine as close contacts to infected people, according to information from the university.
Ahead of the spring semester, which began Jan. 19, the campus health center tested every student moving into a residence hall. A total of 580 students were tested, with 12 positives. Weekly testing of in-season athletes also continues as mandated by the NCAA.
MSSU reported four new student cases of COVID-19 and no new faculty cases last week, which was also the first week of the semester for the school. According to the Missouri Southern COVID-19 dashboard, 15 new student cases and three new faculty cases have been reported to the university's health center since the beginning of January.
As of Wednesday, the current number of students or staff in isolation or under quarantine had not been updated since mid-December.
Since the start of the academic year in August, Missouri Southern has recorded a total of 267 student cases and 44 faculty cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.