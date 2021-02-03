COVID-19 cases at Missouri Southern State University rose slightly during the past week and fell at Pittsburg State University, according to reports from the schools.
After several weeks of declining COVID-19 cases at MSSU, officials there reported through their dashboard that case numbers increased, primarily among employees.
For the week ending Jan. 31, Missouri Southern reported six new student cases and eight new employee cases. That compares with the four new student cases and zero new employee cases reported during the prior week.
Since Aug. 13, 39 total employee cases and 268 total student cases have been logged on campus. The number of students or employees who are isolated or quarantining has not been updated on the university's dashboard since mid-December.
For the week ending Feb. 3, PSU's Bryant Student Health Center administered 52 tests to symptomatic students, with 11 positives. That compares with the 28 tests administered and 11 positive results that were reported during the prior week.
Currently, 13 students are in isolation, down from 27 students the week before, and approximately 40 are in quarantine as close contacts to infected people, down from approximately 70 students the week before, the university said Wednesday.
In the same time period, two faculty and staff members reported positive infections, down from four employees the prior week, and four reported being close contacts to an infected person. Three are currently in isolation.
Since the onset of the pandemic, 56 faculty and staff members have reported infections, and 101 have had to quarantine as close contacts to infected people, PSU officials said.
Weekly routine testing of athletes mandated by the NCAA continues at Pittsburg State. In this reporting period, 112 athletes were tested, and two were found to be positive.
