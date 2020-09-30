Both Missouri Southern State University and Pittsburg (Kansas) State University reported declining numbers of COVID-19 cases this week.
The MSSU dashboard this week reported 25 new cases among students for the week ending Sept. 27, which is a drop from the 37 new cases that were reported last week, and no new cases among employees. The university has reported a cumulative total of 151 cases among students and 10 cases among employees since Aug. 10.
The PSU Bryant Student Health Center reported Wednesday that five students were in isolation, down from 12 students last week. The number of those quarantined fell for the fourth straight week to about 100 students. Among faculty and staff, one new case was reported.
