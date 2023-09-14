International students appear to be thriving at local universities, with enrollment numbers increasing at Missouri Southern State University and globally oriented activities planned at Pittsburg (Kansas) State University.
At Missouri Southern, international student enrollment growth is up 14% this semester over last year, according to Shellie Hewitt, dean of admissions.
There are currently 91 new international students and more than 140 combined new and returning students, the university reported. These students represent 39 countries from around the globe, including Nepal, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, Cameroon, Ghana, India, Malaysia, Brazil, Mexico, Tunisia, Spain, Czech Republic, Bangladesh, Zambia, Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom.
“Our focus on global education has always been strong, and it’s impressive to see that, post-COVID, it has perhaps grown stronger,” Hewitt said in a statement. “The global pandemic could have decimated our global efforts, but instead we’ve weathered the storm and now can see the bright sunshine that comes after it.”
In addition, a few students who were accepted for admission but couldn't make it to Joplin this semester because of visa issues have requested that their applications be deferred to the spring semester, Hewitt said.
MSSU President Dean Van Galen said international students play an important role in the university's mission of global education, which has been in place since 1995. He said earlier this week that MSSU would remain committed to that, even as it requests permission from state lawmakers to add health and life sciences and immersive learning experiences to its mission.
“Missouri Southern’s leadership in international education is recognized throughout Missouri and in higher education circles across the country,” Van Galen said in a statement. “We encourage our students and broader community to embrace international friendships and opportunities to learn from people of different experiences and cultures. Indeed, the university’s commitment to global education and engagement has spanned several decades, and this fall’s increase in international students is a result of that commitment.”
At Pittsburg State, the International Student Association is planning for its second Global Fest International Night Market, which will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, in Lindburg Plaza at the intersection of Lindburg and Elm streets on campus.
Students will run a variety of country and ethnic booths with street food, wares, games, music and more. Food samples will range from $2 to $6, cash only.
Organizers describe it as a fun and interactive way to explore regions of the world in a lively open-air market atmosphere.
The student group and PSU's Office of International Programs and Services also are looking for individuals or community groups to “adopt a country” and provide their home or a community kitchen to assist an international student in preparing food for this event. Contact Brenda Hawkins at bhawkins@pittstate.edu or 620-235-4446 for more information.
The university also seeks participants in its Friendship Family program, which matches international students with community volunteers through the International Friends of Pittsburg with the goal of helping them transition to life in Southeast Kansas. Contact Jorge León at jleon@pittstate.edu or Cynthia Pfannenstiel at cpfannenstiel@pittstate.edu for information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.