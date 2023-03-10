Today in the Globe newsroom we focus on philanthropy.
A $1 million donation was given Friday for MSSU's Lions Forward fundraising campaign. The money will be used to meet the cost of a new health and sciences building.
We'll have more about this story in the weekend edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- Friday's MSSU Board of Governors meeting.
- Justice sought by the family of an accident victim.
- Details about the Globe's annual spelling bee, set for Monday.
We hope you have an entertaining weekend.
