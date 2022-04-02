Dacre Stoker, the great-grandnephew of “Dracula” author Bram Stoker, will be the featured speaker at the upcoming Honors Lecture Series at Missouri Southern State University.
He will offer a multimedia presentation titled “Stoker on Stoker: The Mysteries Behind the Writing of ‘Dracula’” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, in Webster Hall’s Corley Auditorium. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A and book signing.
Stoker is the international bestselling co-author of “Dracula the Un-Dead,” the 2009 official Stoker family-endorsed sequel to “Dracula.” He also served as co-editor of 2012’s “The Lost Journal of Bram Stoker: The Dublin Years,” and in 2018 he co-authored “Dracul.” He has consulted and appeared in film documentaries about vampires in literature and popular culture, and he hosts tours to places where Bram Stoker lived and worked.
“Stoker on Stoker” will explore the history of “Dracula” along with Stoker family lore. It will include Stoker’s collection of historic images to offer a glimpse behind the scenes of one of the least-known authors and one of the world’s most famous books.
“As a fan of ‘Dracula,’ and of Gothic literature in general, I am thrilled to welcome Dacre Stoker to the MSSU campus for what will certainly be a fun and informative presentation on a classic novel that has become such an important part of our popular culture,” said Michael Howarth, director of the honors program. “I look forward to learning more about Bram Stoker’s life, as well as about Dacre Stoker’s own creative journey through his numerous publications and family research.”
Since 2015, the Honors Lecture Series has brought guest speakers to the Missouri Southern campus, including author Andrew Geyer, physicist Alan Lightman and author Victoria Price, daughter of legendary actor Vincent Price.
Admission to the event is free and open to the public.
