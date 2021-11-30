The 12th annual Seasonal Choral Flourish will return live this year, with performances at 1 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 812 S. Pearl Ave. in Joplin.
Presented by Missouri Southern State University’s music department, the concert will feature performances by the Missouri Southern Chamber Singers and Concert Chorale. The choral groups are under the direction of David Sharlow, with accompanist Glenda Austin.
The concert has been held at St. Peter’s every year — except for 2013 when it was moved to another venue due to renovation work — and has evolved to feature a variety of music. The church, Sharlow said, is acoustically and aesthetically the perfect location to showcase music.
Admission is free and open to the public. Doors will open an hour before each performance.
