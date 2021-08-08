The Educational Talent Search program at Missouri Southern State University has received a federal grant of more than $1.5 million that will continue to fund the program for the next five years.
The grant is for $300,675 per year, and it takes effect on Sept. 1.
Talent Search, part of the federal TRIO programs, serves students in the sixth through 12th grades, helping those who are from disadvantaged backgrounds who have the potential to succeed in postsecondary education. For the Missouri Southern program, students must attend public schools in Joplin, Carl Junction, Carthage, Webb City or Sarcoxie.
“We work to educate the students on what they need to do in high school to prepare for success in college," said Jim Kimbrough, director of MSSU's Talent Search, in a statement.
Students are encouraged to enroll in challenging levels of study at the high school level. They also receive academic advising, tutoring, visits to college and university campuses, and opportunities for job shadowing and career exploration. Financial benefits include fee waivers for college entrance exams and college applications.
Grants for Talent Search programs are typically awarded on a five-year basis.
For more information on MSSU’s program, call 417-659-5441 or email Kimbrough-J@mssu.edu.
