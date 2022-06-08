The Upward Bound program at Missouri Southern State University has been approved for a grant of more than $1.6 million to fund the program for the next five years.
The grant from the U.S. Department of Education will award $334,232 per year for five years, for a total of $1,671,160.
Upward Bound provides academic support to prepare high school students for postsecondary education. It serves nearly 70 students from the Joplin, Carl Junction, Webb City, Carthage and East Newton school districts.
The program offers a variety of services designed to help students prepare for a successful transition into college, said Robin Hicklin, director of the Missouri Southern program. Students participating in Upward Bound are primarily first-generation college students and many come from low-income families, Hicklin said.
Upward Bound was established by the federal Economic Opportunity Act of 1964 and the Higher Education Act of 1965. It was considered part of U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson’s War on Poverty program. The MSSU Upward Bound program has been actively serving students from Southwest Missouri since 1999.
