Missouri Southern State University's 32nd annual Glenn Dolence Leadership and Service Recognition Ceremony is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, April 6, in the Billingsly Student Center Connor Ballroom.

Named in honor of Glenn D. Dolence, a founding member of the Golden Crest Circle of Omicron Delta and former vice president of student affairs, this award is to formally recognize senior students who have made a difference in campus organizations, student employment, student services or athletics.

Tags

Trending Video