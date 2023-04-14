Missouri Southern State University’s eighth annual World Music and Cuisine Festival will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22, in Young Gymnasium.
The festival includes live performances and food from all around the world, representing over two dozen countries and cultures.
The event is open to the public. An unlimited pass is $15 for adults and $10 for MSSU students and children 12 and younger. All proceeds will go to the International Club at MSSU.
