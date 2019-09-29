Missouri Southern State University will celebrate homecoming with several events Friday and Saturday.
The theme for this year's homecoming is "MSSU World Tour." The schedule of events includes:
• 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday: Campus picnic on the oval. Coronation of royalty will take place at noon.
• 7 p.m Friday: Awards banquet in the North End Zone Facility. A social will be offered at 6 p.m.; the cost is $15.
• 11:30 a.m. Saturday: Homecoming parade around the MSSU campus.
• Noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday: Tailgating at the Ralph L. Gray Alumni Center.
• 2 p.m. Saturday: Football game versus Central Missouri at Fred G. Hughes Stadium.
• 7 p.m. Saturday: Reception celebrating 35 years of KGCS-TV in Billingsly Student Center's Connor Ballroom. A social will begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by dinner and the program.
The university also will honor several people with awards from the Alumni Association. The annual awards are selected by a committee of the association's board of directors and are based on nominations throughout the year.
“We are so excited to have everyone back on campus for this year’s homecoming,” said Lee Elliff Pound, director of alumni and constituent relations, in a statement. “Our awardees are exceptional in their fields, and we are proud to call them part of the Missouri Southern alumni family.”
Honorees are:
• Robert Roth, Distinguished Alum Award. Roth, a 1986 graduate, was a supervisory special agent with the FBI who was one of the first agents to arrive after American Airlines Flight 77 was hijacked and crashed into the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001. He died in March 2008 after having been diagnosed with multiple melanoma, a result of exposure to the air around the Pentagon after the attack.
• Emily DeFranco, Distinguished Alum Award. DeFranco, a 1992 graduate, is a productive clinician scientist at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine and the Center for Prevention of Preterm Birth at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center. She holds a patent for her work on progesterone for the prevention of spontaneous preterm birth, and her other research interests include stillbirth, infant mortality, birth spacing and racial disparities in perinatal outcomes.
• Brande Harris, Outstanding Alumni Award. Harris, a 1995 graduate, is an attending physician for the U.S. Air Force. Most recently, she was deployed to provide physician support at a trauma hospital in Afghanistan, where she treated critically injured American, NATO and Afghan troops.
• Esdra Lamy, Outstanding Alumni Award. Lamy, a 2000 graduate, is vice president for station sales at Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution in Los Angeles. As a MSSU student, he was active with KGCS-TV. He joined Warner Bros. in 2004. His division has handled the sales of sitcoms and off-network shows such as "Two and a Half Men," "Person of Interest" and "Smallville."
• Mark and Stacie Baker, Outstanding Family Award. Mark Baker, a 1992 graduate, is superintendent of the Carthage School District; Stacie Baker, also a 1992 graduate, has taught fourth grade in Carl Junction for 27 years. Their daughter, Emilee, is a junior education major at MSSU, and son Alex is a junior at Carl Junction High School.
RSVP
To make reservations for events or for more information, contact the alumni office at 417-625-9355 or go to mssu.edu/homecoming.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.