Missouri Southern State University has applied to state education officials to add health and life sciences and immersive learning experiences to its statewide mission, which has been designated by state law with a focus on international education since 1995.
The request was approved Wednesday by the Missouri Coordinating Board for Higher Education, the panel that governs the state Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development. The proposal still needs approval from the state Legislature, which would consider the request in 2024.
The proposed change to the mission comes as Missouri Southern plans to build a new Health Science Innovation Center, which will include a simulation hospital, skills labs, anatomy and physiology labs, an expanded cadaver lab and research space. The state has dedicated $22.5 million for the center, and the university is working to secure $15 million in matching funds, MSSU President Dean Van Galen said.
The university's application cites its cadaver lab, dental hygiene clinic, mock courtroom, TV production studio, study-abroad programs, nursing virtual reality lab, Global Leaders program, Lion Cub Academy, criminal justice shooting range, and Center for Advanced Professional Studies as examples of immersive learning experiences.
The two proposed additions to the university's mission are rooted in efforts to "grow and respond to specific workforce needs in the state," Van Galen said in a letter submitted with the application to the board.
Additionally, an expanded mission would be appropriate, Van Galen said, because MSSU serves special student populations, including minority and economically disadvantaged students, and has licensure pass rates and placements in the health and life sciences that exceed state averages.
"Not only does Missouri Southern have an impressive breadth of undergraduate degree programs in the health and life sciences, but we also have unique facilities, immersive learning experiences and external stakeholder engagement activities that provide the margin of excellence in our programs," Van Galen wrote in the letter. "All told, Missouri Southern is a statewide leader in the health and life sciences and immersive learning experiences."
Van Galen said that should the mission change be approved by state lawmakers, the university also would continue to focus on its original mission of global education. The primary programs of the international mission are the themed semester, which brings events and activities focused on a different country or region of the world to the campus each fall, and Southern Safari, an international travel program for alumni and community members.
"Missouri Southern has long felt its statewide mission in international (and) global education was created to bring the world to Missouri Southern and Missouri Southern to the world," officials said in the application. "In achieving that mission, Missouri Southern has developed and annually produces a broad spectrum of unique activities not typically found on other university campuses."
Support, concerns
The university's request for a change to its mission was backed by a couple of industry and trade groups that submitted letters of support to the state board.
The Missouri Biotechnology Association is a statewide industry group that promotes the life sciences. It "enthusiastically" supports the updated mission based on MSSU's life sciences degree programs, the recent renovation of its science building and its commitment to a new multimillion-dollar health science center, according to a letter from its executive director, Kelly Patrick Gillespie.
"Our industry is comprised of top Ph.D./M.D. researchers, but these positions can only be effective in Missouri if the entire workforce pipeline is filled with education and up-skilled talent that can continue to learn and evolve to succeed in tomorrow's knowledge-based ecosystem," Gillespie said. "... We are thrilled that Missouri Southern is directly steering into this great economic opportunity that will continue strengthening our state and country."
Missouri Southern's request also was endorsed by TEConomy Partners, a Columbus, Ohio-based economic development firm.
The university is well positioned to add skilled workers to the health care sector in Joplin, which already is buoyed by two hospital systems, an osteopathic medical school and a new dental school, said Simon J. Tripp, principal and senior director, in TEConomy Partners' letter to the state.
"MSSU is clearly a key strategic institution in meeting the region's current and future needs and opportunities for economic advancement rooted in the large and fast-growing health care sector," Tripp said. "We believe the ongoing growth and development of MSSU in meeting regional and state needs would be enhanced by formally recognizing health and life sciences as a statewide mission for the university."
During a public comment period, MSSU's request drew a few concerns and questions from officials at other higher education institutions in the state, who noted that life sciences programs and immersive learning experiences aren't unique to Missouri Southern.
"Active learning, immersive learning, problem-based learning, high-impact educational experiences — whatever the term, these are becoming the norm today across higher education," wrote Clif Smart, president of Missouri State University in Springfield, in a public comment made available through documentation provided to the board. "At Missouri State, we, too, can provide a long list of examples of immersive learning experiences — and these are growing. We know the same can be said of most other public and private institutions as well."
In their response, MSSU officials acknowledged that Missouri State and other institutions offer such opportunities.
"Missouri Southern believes these areas represent its own specific institutional strengths, and we therefore seek recognition of those strengths by the (coordinating board) and the Missouri General Assembly," officials wrote. "Programmatic 'overlap' is not a determining factor in approving a statewide mission."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.