While its international mission has been a focus of Missouri Southern State University’s mission for almost 30 years, the Board of Governors voted in a special meeting Wednesday to expand its focus to include health and life sciences, and immersive learning.
MSSU President Dean Van Galen said discussions have been going on for two months to expand the statewide mission and build on Southern’s strengths to differentiate the university from other colleges and universities in Missouri.
The expanded mission will also better communicate what MSSU is good at to prospective students across the state.
“We will continue with the focus on global education, but the governors have approved a proposal to expand that to health and life sciences as well as immersive learning,” Van Galen said. “Both of those are current strengths of the institution, in terms of enrollment, in terms of where we’re going as an institution. They are also very much student-centered.
“Immersive learning is about providing those hands-on opportunities in a whole variety of ways on campus. In terms of health and life sciences, that is a great strength of our region when you think of our medical systems, the fact that we have a medical school and dental school, a lot of strong programs here at Missouri Southern, and of course we’re building the health science innovation center. So we look to the future; that all fits.”
The mission expansion will be forwarded to the Missouri Coordinating Board for Higher Education, which will consider the matter at its September and December meetings.
If the CBHE approves, the mission expansion will be sent to the state Legislature for approval in the 2024 session.
A special meeting was needed to approve the change because the university needed to get these changes to the CBHE by June 2. The board's next regular meeting is slated for June 8.
Strategic plan
The board also heard from Lisa Toms, vice president for academic affairs, about a new strategic plan for the university that the board will likely vote on at the June 8 meeting.
The new strategic plan changes some of the wording in the district’s mission statement, vision statement, statement of core values and basic university goals.
Toms said the revamp should provide a road map for the university for the next five years after it is fully developed and implemented by the departments and colleges.
“I think it bears notice that in putting together this strategic plan, the task force held eight internal stakeholder sessions with over 120 people attending, eight student sessions with over 120 students attending and three external stakeholder sessions with over 20 people attending,” Toms said. “So over 260 individuals had input into this before we ever started wording any of the things that are being presented to you."
Toms said the three-page document presented to the board Wednesday will be fleshed out, if the board approves it, on the college and department levels with members of the strategic plan task force working with department heads and college deans to create specific strategic plans on those levels.
She said the university’s mission statement was changed slightly, rewriting it to talk in the present tense instead of the future tense.
The new mission statement will read: “Missouri Southern State University educates and graduates knowledgable, responsible and successful global citizens.”
A new vision statement is also being proposed. The new vision statement reads: “Missouri Southern State University will be a premier public comprehensive university that is the first choice destination for students, faculty and staff. The university will be recognized for its innovation and productive partnerships spanning from regional to global. We will be dedicated to educating and inspiring diverse learners, external engagement, and helping students and communities realize their greatest potential.”
Both the proposed statewide mission change and the new strategic plan emphasize the university’s dedication to immersive learning across the campus.
“In a year, you can look at the department and college strategic plans and I think you will see a lot of strategies that are based on increasing and improving immersive learning,” Toms said. "I think the faculty and staff will plug into that and say, 'How can we improve what we’re already doing?' I think that’s what you’re going to see moving forward.”
