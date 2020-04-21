Four open town-hall sessions have been scheduled to give Missouri Southern State University students, faculty and staff, and members of the public an opportunity to participate in the university's presidential search.
Finalists for the president's position are expected to be announced following the Board of Governors meeting on April 30.
The sessions are tentatively planned to take place in person, but they will also be conducted virtually to allow those who do not wish to come to campus to participate. An online link to the sessions will be posted at presidentialsearch.mssu.edu.
The town halls have been scheduled for 2:30 to 3:45 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, May 5-8, in Corley Auditorium in Webster Hall. Each session will begin with a 15-minute presentation from a candidate followed by a 60-minute question-and-answer period.
Questions for the candidates can be submitted to presidentialsearch@mssu.edu until noon Wednesday, April 29. Questions will be reviewed, consolidated and prioritized by university Senate members.
The university is looking for a candidate to succeed Alan Marble, who last fall announced his plans to retire on June 30. Marble retired from a 27-year career at Crowder College in spring 2013 and subsequently was named interim president of Missouri Southern. He was named president in June 2014, making him the first MSSU graduate to fill the top spot.
The Board of Governors in January announced that it had hired EFL Associates, a Kansas City-based executive search and recruitment firm, to assist with the search. Nearly 70 applications for the position were received, and the board's advisory search committee was to begin interviewing semifinalists this month.
