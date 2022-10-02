Missouri Southern State University will celebrate homecoming with a full slate of activities this week.
As a nod to this year's homecoming theme, "Lions Level Up," video games will be available for students to play all week in the Lions Den. Other events will include food trucks, a bonfire and pep rally, and the 45th annual homecoming picnic on the oval.
The week will end with a parade in downtown Joplin and the homecoming football game vs. Lincoln on Saturday.
The homecoming schedule includes:
• Monday: Students are encouraged to wear their favorite team’s jersey and take a selfie for social media, tagging #MOSOHOCO22 for a chance to win an Xbox 360.
• Tuesday: There will be food trucks from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the oval, video game bingo at 12:20 p.m. in the Lions Den and laser tag at 6 p.m. on the campus oval.
• Wednesday: A Wii Sports tournament will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Lions Den, followed by a screening of "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" at 8 p.m. on the oval.
• Thursday: A virtual reality booth will be available at 10 a.m. in the Lions Den. A bonfire and pep rally will begin at 8 p.m. on the lawn in front of Mayes Student Life Center.
• Friday: The homecoming picnic, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the oval, will include a T-shirt giveaway, the announcement of contest winners and the top five king and queen candidates.
• Saturday: The homecoming parade begins at 10 a.m.; the route will begin at Sixth and Main streets and continue north through downtown Joplin. The football game versus Lincoln kicks off at 2 p.m. at Hughes Stadium; the king and queen will be crowned at halftime.
