Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 57F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 57F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%.