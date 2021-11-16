Missouri Southern State University opened its newest residence hall in August, but it wasn't until today that the public got a peek at it.
Officials hosted an open house for the Lion Village, where 228 students are currently living. The $20 million project holds a variety of rooms, plus study spaces, eight laundry rooms and even a movie theater.
Learn more about the building, and what students think of it, in a story (by yours truly) at joplinglobe.com and in Wednesday's print edition, with photos from Roger Nomer.
We'll also bring you:
- Coverage of a public hearing held this morning in Joplin by the Missouri Department of Transportation.
- An update on who is running for U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt's seat.
- The latest on COVID-19 deaths in the Joplin area.
Have a good (and warm) Tuesday evening.
