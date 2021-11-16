Lion Village

A theater room at Lion Village gives Missouri Southern State University students a place to relax. It will accommodate 12 students. GLOBE | ROGER NOMER

Missouri Southern State University opened its newest residence hall in August, but it wasn't until today that the public got a peek at it.

Officials hosted an open house for the Lion Village, where 228 students are currently living. The $20 million project holds a variety of rooms, plus study spaces, eight laundry rooms and even a movie theater.

We'll also bring you:

  • Coverage of a public hearing held this morning in Joplin by the Missouri Department of Transportation.
  • An update on who is running for U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt's seat.
  • The latest on COVID-19 deaths in the Joplin area.

Have a good (and warm) Tuesday evening.

