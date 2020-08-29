A variety of in-person and virtual events will be offered this fall as Missouri Southern State University celebrates its annual themed semester, this year focusing on the Caribbean.
Events will celebrate the history and culture of 13 independent countries: Bahamas, Barbados, Cuba, Trinidad and Tobago, Haiti, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Dominica.
Offerings will include films, musical performances and lectures. Many will be available for viewing online, given the health and safety precautions in place on campus as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Scheduled events aim to increase participants' understanding of the business of tourism; the region’s distinctive art, music and dance styles; the psychosocial effects of colonialism; the history and horrors of slavery; the impact of climate change on islands and marine life; and the complex logistics of disaster recovery, according to retired MSSU professor Allen H. Merriam.
"For the third consecutive year, Missouri Southern State University’s 2020 themed semester will focus on a region rather than a single country," he said in an essay promoting the themed semester. "Islands and continental lands linked by the Caribbean Sea have undergone African, Asian, European and Native American influences resulting in an area of great cultural diversity."
The semester will include:
• “Pirates of the Caribbean in the Golden Age of Piracy” at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Corley Auditorium. Arad Gigi, an expert on Caribbean history, will dispel some of the myths around the pirates of the Caribbean and highlight their importance to Caribbean history.
• “The Good, the Bad and the In-between: Studying Cuba from 90 Miles Away” at noon Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Corley Auditorium. Elzbieta Sklodowska, a Spanish professor at Washington University in St. Louis, will focus on the ever-evolving relationship between the U.S. and Cuba.
• “Lights on the Sea: Caribbean Book Club” at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, at Spiva Library, first floor. The book club will read “Claire of the Sea Light,” by internationally bestselling and award-winning author Edwidge Danticat, and “Wide Sargasso Sea,” by Jean Rhys. The club will meet again on Oct. 5 and Nov. 9.
• “Dream Acts: Reclaiming Personhood in the American State,” opening Wednesday, Sept. 28, at Spiva Gallery. The works by Arturo Rodriguez, an associate professor of art at the University of Toledo, emigrated from Cuba to the U.S. as a child. An artist's talk is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, in Corley Auditorium. The exhibit will run through Oct. 23.
• “Beyond Baseball: Cuban Sports and International Contests” at 9 a.m. and "The Cuban National Pastime: A Brief History of Cuban Baseball" at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at Corley Auditorium. Michael T. Wood, who teaches sport studies at the University of Alabama, will expand the scope of Cuban sport history beyond baseball and also explore how baseball specifically became a key part of Cuban culture.
• “Hoodoo vs. Vodou: What Are They? Are They the Same? Where Does Catholicism Fit in With it All?” at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at Corley Auditorium. Mambo Amanda (Amanda L. Keith), a priestess in Haitian Vodou, will explore the world and culture of the deep South, Africa and Haiti.
• “Caribbean Adventures” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Central Christian Center, 410 S. Virginia Ave. The Southern Symphony Orchestra will showcase works by composers from the Caribbean region.
• “Leaving Slavery: The Story of the Haitian Revolution and the Coming of the U.S. Civil War” at noon Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Corley auditorium. Robert Taber, an assistant professor of history at Fayetteville State University in North Carolina, will discuss the ways the Haitian Revolution influenced the U.S. Civil War.
• “Bob Marley and the Resurgence of Pan Africanism” at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Corley Auditorium. Canès Nicolas, an assistant professor of music at MSSU and director of the Southern Symphony Orchestra, will look at Bob Marley’s fight for equality, social justice and human rights through his music, lyrics and culture.
• “Caribbean Rhapsody in Brass and Steel” at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, at Corley Auditorium. The three-song arrangement was written for the MSSU steel band and trombone quartet.
More information
For a full schedule of events and details about how to participate via Zoom, go to mssu.edu/themed-semester.
