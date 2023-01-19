Spiva Gallery at Missouri Southern State University will host a solo exhibition by artist Jamie Bates Slone titled “Wake” from Monday through Feb. 22.
Bates Slone is an assistant professor of art at the University of Oklahoma in Norman. Her studio practice has revolved around a cerebral exploration of her identity and mental state.
A talk with the artist is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, in Corley Auditorium. A reception to view the work will follow.
