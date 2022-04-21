Two senior art education majors at Missouri Southern State University will showcase their work in “Into the Unknown: Exploration in a Time of Uncertainty.”
The exhibit, which serves as a capstone for both artists prior to graduation in May, will be on display next week in the Spiva Gallery. A reception for the artists will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Photography, ceramics, fiber art and watercolors are among the mediums highlighted in the show.
The Spiva Gallery is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. Admission is free and open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.