Although Black Friday-related marathons ended months ago, Missouri Southern State University senior Katrina Gratton looked as if she’d just survived a similar shopping spree Wednesday morning. And in a way, she had.
Resting on a green couch on the Billingsly Student Center’s third floor, Gratton had just participated in Dress to Impress, the annual event lets students browse thousands of items of slightly used professional clothing and obtain them for free.
The Seneca resident, who will receive her social work degree in May, said the price tag for the clothes and accessories she’d chosen Wednesday morning — skirts, jackets, several blazers, shoes and jewelry — could have easily cost her around $300 at various stores.
“I wouldn’t have had half of this,” she said, gesturing at the bags at her feet.
While a majority of the students filling up the third-floor ballroom were of the traditional college age, nontraditional students also viewed the one-day event as a “blessing," she said.
“Most people think, because we are the older students here in college, that we have money,” said Gratton, 47. “In reality, we are just as broke as most of the (younger) students. We have less money coming in than a lot of the younger students, who are just starting out” in life.
“It’s harder for us,” she said, “to get the type of clothes we need for our profession without something like this that the school does for us.”
One major reason why the university launched Dress to Impress is that 6 out of 10 students at Missouri Southern are first-generation students, said Alex Gandy, director of MSSU's career services office.
“Many of the students ... don’t have parents who have been to college and maybe can’t equip them with a full wardrobe” for career-oriented interviews upon graduation, Gandy said.
Between 4,000 to 5,000 garments were donated for the event by area residents. Last year, a record 393 students participated. Gandy hoped to break the coveted 400 mark this year; as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, he said, they were off to a great start, with hundreds already passing through since doors opened at 9 a.m.
Laura Wolfshorndl, a registered nurse with Freeman Health System, was one of about 90 volunteers. Serving as a personal shopper, she helped students select the clothing they desired. At one point, she led Southern senior Kelsea Gorham, who was on the lookout for any top that caught her eye, through racks of clothes.
This was Gorham's first time participating in the event, she said.
“I did it because I had friends who did this last year who really had had good luck with it,” she said.
Once clothes were selected, the personal shoppers dropped them off at the fitting rooms. The first event in 2015 had four fitting booths. This year, that number increased to 14, said volunteer Cameo Harrington, senior account executive at Stealth Creative Joplin. More will be added next year.
“This is my favorite thing to do all year,” Harrington said. “I look forward to this all year long.”
Harrington was on the original committee that created the program, and she’s volunteered each year.
“For some of these kids, this is such a big blessing for them. And it’s so cute. Some of them live in jeans and T-shirts, and when they put on dress pants,” they don’t really know what to do or how they should look, she said.
Harrington’s job is to ease their fears and to make recommendations as to what pieces match up best.
“It’s wonderful to know that we’re helping them better themselves and to be more prepared and to feel much more confident,” she said. “That confidence part is huge. If you look better, you feel better.”
Background
The Dress to Impress program was established six years ago by the Missouri Southern State University career services office and Alumni Association in conjunction with the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce's Young Professionals Network.
