Today in the Globe newsroom we focused on people's well-being.
Two Missouri Southern State University students have created a club that helps people struggling with their mental health. Real About Well-being is a group that helps ensure those needs are being met for students.
We'll feature more about this in tomorrow's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. That's where you'll also find reports about:
- The death of Virginia Leffen, remembered as a champion of children with autism.
- A Joplin woman bound over for trial for allegedly setting a house fire that killed her father.
- Our continuation of member profiles for our All-Area Academic Excellence Team.
If you didn't float away in today's rain, plenty of sunshine awaits you over the next few days. We hope you have a pleasant evening.
