Haylee Pyburn (left) and Christine Ibeagi, juniors at Missouri Southern State University, pose for a selfie during a Real About Well-being event last week in Billingsly Student Center. Globe | Roger Nomer

Today in the Globe newsroom we focused on people's well-being.

Two Missouri Southern State University students have created a club that helps people struggling with their mental health. Real About Well-being is a group that helps ensure those needs are being met for students.

We'll feature more about this in tomorrow's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. That's where you'll also find reports about:

  • The death of Virginia Leffen, remembered as a champion of children with autism.
  • A Joplin woman bound over for trial for allegedly setting a house fire that killed her father.
  • Our continuation of member profiles for our All-Area Academic Excellence Team.

If you didn't float away in today's rain, plenty of sunshine awaits you over the next few days. We hope you have a pleasant evening.

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.