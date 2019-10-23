Missouri Southern State University students who attended the Nanette Philibert Business of Art Symposium at the college’s North End Zone Facility on Wednesday walked away with practical knowledge on ways to pursue a career in art after graduation.
Previously called the Art as Business Symposium, the event was renamed in honor of Dr. Nanette Philibert, a professor at MSSU’s School of Business who died earlier this year. The free event, which drew about 35 people, was presented by the Small Business Development Center and the university’s art department. Ken Surbrugg, a Small Business Development Center consultant, said the first symposium was held in 2014 and was inspired by a class project Philibert had started.
"The goal every year is to expose students to a variety of different perspectives," he said. "I think this year's event was a lot more applicable to what our students will be facing."
The four-hour conference featured regional artists, business professionals and MSSU alumni who gave tips and tricks they’ve learned over the years and how students can advance their careers in art out in the real world.
This year’s speakers included Emily Frankoski, director of Connect2Culture, and Marta Churchwell, one of the founding members of the Joplin Regional Artists Coalition. Speakers also included MSSU graduates Kahlief Steele, a graphic designer for Little Bird Marketing; Michael Steddum, an oil painter; and Michael Barnhart, a senior design manager.
Avonlea Blackburn, 24, a senior at MSSU majoring in fine arts with an emphasis in painting, said the conference gave her helpful information that she could use in her future career teaching art overseas.
“They gave us information that we could apply quick and easy,” she said. “It wasn’t just like, ‘These were my thoughts on this painting as I was creating it.’ It was really interesting, and I liked it a lot.”
Blackburn, who attended the art symposium last year, said this year’s topics were a lot more practical in what could be applied and that the speakers chose realistic ideas to talk about.
“I enjoyed this year’s event a lot more, especially for it being my last year,” she said. “It was good stuff to know. Plus, you make contacts with these other artists and if you continue to be friends with them and make good references, then it could add more credibility to your work.”
At the end of the program, the students were able to have a breakout session with the presenters, network with other artists and ask questions.
Veronica Pickett, 29, a senior majoring in studio painting, said she enjoyed having the opportunity to meet one of her favorite artists, Michael Steddum.
“I’m a fan of his, and I follow him on social media,” she said. “He is an inspiration to me. The information he gave about going to the different art fairs was really good to know. I’m glad he provided that information, and now I can look into it more.”
Steddum, who graduated from MSSU in 2015, gave a presentation on how to sell art at art festivals and the different types of requirements that art festivals have. He noted that a good quality tent goes a long way and that artists should always be prepared with adequate transportation. He also provided a list of resources new artists could use to gain more experience.
One tip, he said, is to seek out volunteer opportunities at nearby art festivals. For example, the St. Louis Art Fair has an Emerging Artists as Entrepreneurs Program, which gives new artists the chance to learn the ropes of the art fair industry.
“The first year you go there, you’re volunteering at the show, and even if you live in Joplin, they’ll come down to pick you up and put you in a hotel in the Sheraton, which is pretty nice, and then you’re volunteering, getting artists water,” he said. “They also have these seminars that are put on by the professionals, so you’ll get all of this information for free from these artists. Your second year, they actually give you a free booth in the emerging artists' section, and then they’ll help you sell.”
