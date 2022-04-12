Five students from Missouri Southern State University were recognized during Sigma Tau Delta’s 2022 International Convention, held March 30-April 2 in Atlanta.
Students who presented works were:
• Sarah Clements, junior art-visual major, Joplin, “In the Shadows of Frozen Warriors.”
• Bethany G. Roberts, sophomore English-literary studies/professional and technical writing major, Joplin, “How to Write a Letter.”
• JP Rutledge, senior English-professional and technical writing major, Pittsburg, Kansas, “The Kind Young Man.”
• Hunter VanValkenburg, senior English-professional and technical writing major, Joplin, “What is Inherited.”
In addition, Julie Harvey, a senior secondary education major from Gravette, Arkansas, was invited to host a forum centered on Jane Austen.
The theme for this year’s conference was “Action.” Students submitted works and were invited to read them in front of their peers during convention panels. Sigma Tau Delta is an English honors society with more than 900 chapters in the U.S. and abroad.
