The seventh annual Nanette Philibert Business of Art Symposium at Missouri Southern State University last week shed light on the business side of professional art careers for students interested in the field.
MSSU students attended the free event in person in the North End Zone Facility on campus or joined via Zoom. The event is organized each fall by the art department and the Missouri Small Business Development Center at MSSU.
Consultant Ken Surbrugg said the business center exists to help entrepreneurs who are either thinking of starting a small business or already have a business by giving them resources for better decision-making.
“Our program is funded in part by the Small Business Administration and Missouri Southern, so there’s no charge for our services,” he said. “It makes it really nice and convenient to have this service located on campus.”
Edward Williams, 23, a senior at MSSU studying graphic design, attended the in-person conference for tips on how to advance in the art world.
“It gives advice on how to manage your career and what to do,” he said. “I’ve learned more about management and how to make a name for yourself.”
Williams plans on graduating in the spring and pursuing a career in game design.
“Not only do I want to visually design them, but I’d also like to learn how to program as well,” he said. “I really liked drawing as a kid, and since I liked racing games a lot, I usually drew draft designs. It feels a little daunting going into art as a career, but I try to keep a calm and steady mind.”
About the symposium
Formerly called the Art as Business Symposium, the event now bears the name of Nanette Philibert, a professor at MSSU’s Plaster College of Business who died in May 2019.
“Nanette had a number of passions — one of them was human resources, and the other one was art,” Associate Dean Tom Schmidt said. “I learned a lot about art from her.”
A panel of speakers offered their perspectives and firsthand experiences they’ve picked up over the years to help give students a leg up upon graduation.
This year’s conference drew Emily Frankoski, director of Connect2Culture; Erick Wolfe, chairman of the MSSU theater department; Shaun Conroy, exhibits director at the George A. Spiva Center for the Arts; and Cody Langford, senior graphic designer in the e-com department at Camping World.
Connect2Culture, a Joplin based not-for-profit organization founded in 2009, strives to enhance community through culture. Frankoski, who joined via Zoom, gave the audience an update on the progress being made on the future Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex and showed design renderings of the interior. The 37,000-square-foot building will be located on the parking lot for Memorial Hall, 212 E. Eighth St. Ground is slated to be broken in January.
The complex will feature a 470-seat performance hall with theatrical seating, new and expanded gallery spaces for Spiva Center for the Arts, as well as an outdoor amphitheater and festival plaza capable of holding up to 2,000 people.
Connect2Culture provides supplemental marketing opportunities, roundtables for arts and cultural groups, outreach and collaborative programs with different organizations, Frankoski said.
“(In 2015 and 2016), we found out that the arts and culture sector in Joplin is a $5.4 million industry, with organizations funding $1.8 million and audiences spending $3.6 million in turn,” she said. “Arts mean business in Joplin. They make a very big contribution to the economy. They employ 191 equivalent full-time positions.”
Certificate programs
Other speakers gave students advice on being more professional when exhibiting art and working together as part of a creative team. Conroy and Langford both offered a road map on how to professionally present themselves and their work.
Wolfe highlighted MSSU’s new certificate program that focuses on management and leadership in the fields of art, music, theater, history and museum studies. The arts management and leadership certificate program is open to any major. It’s also available for nonstudents who wish to strengthen their management and leadership skills in order to operate a successful arts organization.
“We’re looking at adding English and literature to it in the next year,” Wolfe said. “This certificate is for those who want to make a difference in the arts by helping run the organization. It works with nonprofit organizations in the leadership and management aspect of it.”
The certificate is a 17- to 18-credit-hour program, taking two semesters to complete. It will give students an understanding of a number of critical areas that arts administrators must manage, including fundraising, marketing, grant writing, budgeting and audience development. An internship with an arts organization, either local or elsewhere, will be among the requirements.
“This was brought about because of Emily (Frankoski) and Connect2Culture and the work that they do,” said Wolfe. “We need more people in the arts industries out there who have a business knowledge of what nonprofits do, as opposed to just artists who love the work. We need people to run the organizations.”
For information about the certificate program, email wolfe-e@mssu.edu or visit mssu.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.