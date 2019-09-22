MSSU students' research wins honors at international anatomists' conference

Missouri Southern State University became the first American institution in several years to win a prestigious award from the International Federation of Associations of Anatomists thanks to research from two students.
Gil Johnson and Whitney Blodgett, both seniors majoring in biology, presented their research in early August at the international conference in London, and they were announced as recipients of the runner-up award for the Cave Young Investigator Poster Prize, which hasn't been won by an American college or university since 2014. The pair also were recognized for their efforts last week by the university's Board of Governors.
The project started last year in Missouri Southern's cadaver lab. In a human dissection class, Johnson found a cadaver that had a variation in the brachial plexus, a network of nerves extending from the spinal cord into the armpit. He then read a published paper about that particular variation, but he believed the statistics were wrong.
He teamed up with Blodgett to help him sort out where the paper's authors had gone wrong. Their research of nearly 300 other peer-reviewed materials found a significant number of them had pseudoreplication, or the use of inferential statistics that can lead to false conclusions. As an example, some anatomists incorrectly counted multiple measurements, such as two legs, from a cadaver rather than treating the body as a single sample.
"We discovered a phenomenon where researchers were inadvertently mathematically splitting a sample in half," Johnson said in an interview with the Globe. "That falsely inflates the sample size. Our argument is you can't do that."
Their work was conducted under the guidance of Alla Barry and David Penning, faculty members in the biology and environmental health department.
"When people think about human anatomy, it's 'We already learned it 500 years ago. There’s nothing left to discover,'" Barry said in a statement from the university. "But that's a very wrong understanding. We’ve discovered so many different variations. Technology such as MRI and CT scans give us a better chance to learn about the human body and determine what is 'normal anatomy' and the variations of this normal."
From Tulsa to London
The pair first presented their findings at the American Association of Clinical Anatomists' annual meeting in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in June. Competing against medical and doctoral students from around the country, they received the Sandy Marks Jr. Award for their poster presentation in the education category and became eligible to attend the International Federation of Associations of Anatomists conference in London last month.
They weren't sure at first if they would be able to go. Neither of them could afford it on their own, so they asked Missouri Southern for support.
"I said, 'We should go to London and see what happens,'" Blodgett said. "I wanted to see how far we could go."
To their surprise and gratitude, several departments on campus — including the biology and environmental health department, the dean of the School of Arts & Sciences, the student senate and the Institute for International Studies — contributed to their travel expenses and conference fees. During the conference, the pair presented their research to a judge as well as to numerous professors and scientists from academic and medical institutions across the world.
As a 2019 winner at that conference, Johnson and Blodgett are in good company. Teams from Edinburgh University and Leeds University took the top Cave Young prize, and joining Missouri Southern as a runner-up for the award was a team from York College of Pennsylvania. Prior to this year, the last time an American university was recognized with the Cave Young prize was in 2014, when a team from the New York College of Osteopathic Medicine clinched the award.
With Penning's help, the pair are now working on a paper that could be submitted to anatomical journals for potential publication.
"You always think about schools with the big money as doing all the founding research," Blodgett said. "But this was an issue that has never been addressed in clinical anatomy. Even on a smaller budget, you can still do groundbreaking research."
Plans
After graduating from Missouri Southern State University, Gil Johnson, of Neosho, plans to attend medical school. Whitney Blodgett, of Joplin, plans to attend graduate school to pursue an advanced degree in ecology.
Commented
