Students from the history and kinesiology departments at Missouri Southern State University will discuss their experiences on the Camino de Santiago during a special presentation at 5 p.m. Thursday in Webster Hall’s Corley Auditorium.
During “Travel Tales & Tapas: Lions on the Camino,” students will talk about their study-abroad trip to Spain and France, which took place from May 19 through June 1.
Leading up to the trip, the group discussed important Spanish literary texts, how Catholic traditions have shaped European identity, and the physical and spiritual impact of pilgrimage. Their trip began in Madrid before traveling to the Spanish-French border in the Pyrenees mountains to the start of the pilgrimage path in the town of St. Jean Pied du Port.
The group traveled across northern Spain until it reached Santiago de Compostela, which — according to religious tradition — houses the remains of St. James the apostle. The church that contains his tomb is located at the end of the Camino.
The presentation is free and open to the public. Traditional Spanish appetizers will be available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.