The Children’s Lifetime Sports Academy kicked off its first day Monday at Missouri Southern State University, introducing campers to a wide array of outdoor and indoor activities.
The academy is in its 27th year at MSSU. Organizers said the academy experience is different because it’s not like the other traditional summer skills camps.
“A lot of the time, kids have the opportunity to do basketball, volleyball, baseball, all of the different team sports,” said Sarah Trout, master instructor in the MSSU kinesiology department. “This one is different because it teaches them lifetime sports.”
While it’s coordinated by the university’s kinesiology department, Trout noted that it takes all of Joplin and many supporters to put on the camp. Donations come in from community organizations, many used for scholarships so that all kids can attend. Also, places like Carl Richards Bowl and Range Line Golf host the campers and provide services.
“Without them and without our staff, we wouldn’t be able to do this camp,” Trout said.
Over the course of four days, kids will get to try out activities like tennis, bowling, golf, fishing and archery. Trout said the goal is to introduce kids to a lifestyle that keeps them active and happy.
“In all the activities we have them do, we want them to understand they can have fun being active,” Trout said. “It doesn’t take a whole bunch of people to make that happen. They can do that on their own.”
Activities at the camp include the growing sport of pickleball. Trout said kids have watched their parents and grandparents play it. Now they get the opportunity to learn the game themselves. Archery is another activity with high interest, something many campers have not gotten to experience.
To get kids interested in a lifetime of sport, Trout said, it’s important to look around and try new things, even if it sounds silly like pickleball. If a kid doesn’t like the traditional team sports, they could excel in archery or golf at an individual level.
The campers aren’t the only ones who benefit from the camp, though. University students are the leaders at the camp, helping kids with activities and acting as counselors. During the spring semester, students took an administrative class to learn how to put the camp together, assemble sponsors and plan events.
Money from the camp goes back to MSSU kinesiology students, Trout said. The funds help students attend out-of-town conferences or take a certification test.
Working in the camp also helps students with their degrees, Trout said. It gets them familiar with working with kids in an active setting.
“They get a good idea of what it’s like to manage 105 kids for four days,” she said. “How do you get the attention of a group of 25 kids all at once? It’s good to know that before you get in the classroom.”
Nick Panella, an incoming MSSU junior majoring in exercise science, was one of those leaders shepherding campers into a rough line. He hopes to be a football coach and teach in a classroom when he graduates.
Panella took the planning course for the camp last semester. He said he’s interested in working with kids and helping them be active. Also, arranging logistics like sponsorships and schedules is a good experience for being a coach.
“It’s eye opening to me, because I always went to camps as a kid and didn’t know how much goes into it,” Panella said.
This week, Panella said he hopes the kids learn to have fun, make new friends and not focus on the competitive side of sports. If kids can learn how to stay active, it branches out through their lives, even to when they might be his football players.
“It’s huge for their health,” Panella said. “It builds good habits when they’re young. It definitely lays over to high school to college and whenever they’re adults.”
Cohen Lichtenberg and Haven Hughes, both 9 years old, partnered together to do a relay race with flying discs. Previously, they had been playing on the tennis courts with the Monday’s heat radiating off of the ground. Coming back into the air conditioning was one of their favorite things of the camp so far.
One of the things the friends were looking forward to was the canoe trip.
“I’m definitely doing canoeing after this camp,” Cohen said. “I like to sit in the canoe and see how deep the water is. I also like to feel the water under the canoe.”
Haven jumped in to demonstrate for her friend, gesturing to an area around her in the shape of a canoe.
“I really like canoeing because here you get to show your strength and stuff as you paddle,” she said. “Then on the way back you can rest. It just takes you.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.