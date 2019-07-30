Missouri Southern State University's annual themed semester will focus this fall on a region of the world, rather than a specific country, for the second consecutive year.
The Oceania semester will spotlight 14 independent countries: Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Marshall Islands, Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Tuvalu, Samoa, Tonga, Fiji, Palau, Federated States of Micronesia, Kiribati and Nauru. The region also includes territories affiliated with other nations, such as American Samoa, the Northern Mariana Islands and Hawaii, all of which are part of the U.S., and New Caledonia and French Polynesia, which are part of France.
The region is bound together by the largest and deepest ocean on the planet — the Pacific — and, as such, the Oceanic nations became known as the lands "down under," signifying their remoteness, said Allen Merriam, a retired communication professor, in an explanation of why the Oceanic region was selected as this year's themed semester.
That remoteness would change with World War II, and today, the population of the entire region roughly equals that of California at about 40 million, according to the university. An estimated 25 million people live in Australia, which is the world’s sixth-largest country by total area.
The region continues to hold much intrigue and mystery, Merriam said, for its Great Barrier Reef, which is under siege from pollution and climate change; its aboriginal people, which suffered the loss of land, language and lives when Western colonists reached the area; the Ring of Fire, a 25,000-mile loop that's prone to volcanic activity and earthquakes; and "Powehi," the Hawaiian language-based name given to the first black hole ever seen in a photographic image.
Selected events
Events throughout the semester will include:
• "Animals of Australia" at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, in Corley Auditorium in Webster Hall. Springfield's Dickerson Park Zoo will present several animals native to Australia, promising to bring a marsupial, a "feathered friend" and "two animals with scales."
• "The Mates Plate: Exploring the Tastes of Australia" at noon Friday, Sept. 20, in Corley Auditorium. Jay Jay Wolf, owner of Aussie Pies and Sausages, will share the tastes of his native country, Australia, and offer samples of his mini party pies.
• Andrew Upton's "Hanging Man," to be performed by Southern Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, Oct. 2-5, in the Bud Walton Theater. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for students and senior citizens. Upton and his wife, actress Cate Blanchett, are former joint artistic directors of the Sydney Theatre Co.
• "Music from New Zealand" at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, in Corley Auditorium. Alexa Still will showcase music written by New Zealanders, including the text and musical instruments of the Maori people.
• "Oceanic Journey," a concert of the Southern Symphony Orchestra and the MSSU percussion ensemble at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, in Taylor Performing Arts Center. The concert will cap off the residency of Greek New Zealand composer John Psathas and feature performances by Abby Hazlett and Lydia Krikke.
Lectures are scheduled on topics including the Great Barrier Reef; invasive species in Southeast Asia and their ecological disruption; the immigration of the Marshallese to Springdale, Arkansas; the art of Papua New Guinea; the Maori, the indigenous people of New Zealand; kava and betel, traditional drug substances of Pacific Islanders; and Australia's relationship with China.
There also will be interactive activities such as Vegemite tastings, boomerang paintings, a screening of Disney's "Moana," readings from Oceanic works and a book club for "The Whale Rider" by Witi Ihimaera.
For a full list of events, go to mssu.edu/oceania. Unless otherwise noted, all events are free and open to the public.
Tuition expansion
The Oceanic themed semester coincides with the expansion this fall of Missouri Southern State University's Lion Pride program, which offers in-state tuition rates to students living in certain areas outside of Missouri. This particular expansion will provide in-state tuition rates to students from Hawaii, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, American Samoa and the Northern Mariana Islands.
