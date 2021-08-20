The themed semester at Missouri Southern State University this fall will focus on Japan, 20 years after the nation was first highlighted by the school.
"For the country to be revisited 20 years later attests to its economic and cultural importance," said Allen H. Merriam, a retired communication professor, in an essay about why Japan was selected. "Whether through a haiku poem, a Kurosawa film, a Nintendo video game or a parking lot dotted with Toyotas, Hondas and Nissans, we encounter Japanese influence. The Japan semester invites us to learn more."
Events for the Japan semester kick off on Sept. 1 and will include guest lectures, films, art exhibits, performances and hands-on activities.
Among the top events scheduled specifically for the public is Japan Day, which will be staged from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, in the North End Zone Facility and the Bud Walton Theatre. The tentative schedule includes a pottery exhibition; workshops and demonstrations of a tea ceremony, flower arranging and the art of bonsai; food for purchase including yakitori (skewered chicken), okonomiyaki (savory pancakes) and serving onigiri (rice balls); performances of the koto instrument and the samurai sword; a kimono fashion show; and numerous Japanese games and activities.
"It will be more for the community than our own students," said Chad Stebbins, director of the MSSU Institute of International Studies, in a statement from the university. "We've never done anything like this before."
Including the Japanese Film Festival, which will be split between screenings in Plaster Hall’s Cornell Auditorium and the off-campus Bookhouse Cinema, more than 40 events are planned this year. The schedule includes a focus on Tateho Ozark Technical Ceramics, a Japanese company located in Webb City (Sept. 9); an introduction to anime (Sept. 17); and performances and a workshop by the Bunraku Bay Puppet Theater (Oct. 13).
Art exhibitions and lectures will focus on topics such as Japanese internment camps during WWII, life in postwar Japan, the country’s religious traditions and more contemporary history.
Hosted by Sigma Tau Delta, the English honor society, a book club will focus on two titles this fall: “The Memory Police,” an award-winning 2019 novel by Yoko Ogawa, and “They Called Us Enemy,” a graphic memoir by George Takei. Ogawa will participate in a conversation about her novel on Oct. 28.
All events, unless otherwise noted, are free. Some will have a virtual option for the community to be included via Zoom.
