Missouri Southern State University will celebrate and explore the world of Harry Potter during its third annual Literature Lives Week, with activities scheduled from Friday through next week.
“(The series) brings up a lot of important issues," said Amy Gates, assistant professor of English. "It’s not just fun, but there are questions about prejudice, workers' rights, good and evil, fan fiction, cultural issues and issues around the author.”
Harry Potter Week begins with a launch party at 11:30 a.m. Friday in Room 413 of Spiva Library on the MSSU campus. There will be Harry Potter-themed trivia, games, activities, prompts for the Literature Week 2020 short story and play writing contest, snacks and chances to win a Harry Potter gift basket.
The following slate of interdisciplinary events will be offered during the weeklong literary celebration, which is spearheaded by MSSU’s department of English and philosophy.
• “To Read or Not to Read: Harry Potter and the Christian Community,” 3 p.m. Sunday at the Joplin Public Library, 1901 E. 20th St. Local pastor Reed Dunn will investigate the decision-making process of those who question whether to read author J.K. Rowling’s fiction based on their faith practices. Guests will consider how early Christians answered the question of involvement in secular and pagan society, with discussion time to follow.
• "Creature Studies and Crafty Concoctions," 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the North End Zone facility. The College of Arts and Sciences will host an owl demonstration by Springfield's Dickerson Park Zoo, a snake presentation by David Penning, herb studies with Jason Willand, spellbinding verses with the English department and dragon eggs with Amber Mintert and art education students. Registration is required at mssu.edu/alumni.
• Harry Potter trivia, 12:20 p.m. Tuesday in the Lion’s Den. Hosted by the Campus Activities Board for MSSU students.
• “Diversity, Identity and Authorship in the World of Harry Potter” roundtable discussion, 3 p.m. Tuesday in Room 309 of Billingsly Student Center. Sponsored by the Gay-Straight Alliance.
• “Magic, Politics and Harry Potter” faculty panel, 7 p.m. Tuesday in Phelps Theatre, Billingsly Student Center. Megan Bever will present “House Elves, Goblins and Mudbloods: Learning about Slavery and Discrimination through the World of Harry Potter.” William Fischer will present “Magic, Witchcraft and the State.” Nicole Shoaf will present “Imperio: Governing in the World of Harry Potter.”
• Wizarding photo booth and snacks, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Billingsly Student Center. Hosted by the Campus Activities Board for MSSU students.
• “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” film screening, 2:30 and 7 p.m. Wednesday in Phelps Theatre, Billingsly Student Center.
• “Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic” play screening, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Bookhouse Cinema, 715 E. Broadway. The filmed play is a Potter-inspired comedy set alongside the main events of the story.
• “Mudbloods: A Film about Quidditch” film screening, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Bookhouse Cinema, 715 E. Broadway. The documentary is about a team of real-life Quidditch players.
• Escape room, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Spiva Library. Advance registration required.
• “The Physics of Flight,” 5 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Bud Walton Black Box Theatre. Presentation and interactive lecture by Jared Durden, of Ozarks Technical Community College, will be followed by an opportunity to try riding Archibald the unicorn hovercraft, play with associated demos and informal conversation.
• “The Magic of Mentoring: The Failings of Albus Dumbledore,” 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Cornell Auditorium in Plaster Hall. Christopher Bell, associate professor of media studies at University of Colorado-Colorado Springs, will speak on the ways in which race, class and gender intersect in children’s media and popular culture.
• Costume gala, 6 p.m. Friday, March 6, North End Zone facility. Costumes are encouraged for this closing celebration. Short story and play writing contest winners will be announced, and the winning play will be performed. There will also be waltz instruction, dancing and refreshments.
