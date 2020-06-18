Missouri Southern State University could wait to formalize the budget for its next fiscal year until more is known about expected state funding cuts.
The budget/audit committee of the university’s Board of Governors met Thursday and set a date of Aug. 12 to have the next year’s budget drawn up by then.
Rob Yust, vice president of business affairs, said that the governor has told universities to expect at least 10% in cuts because of the economic downtown caused by the coronavirus. That amount is roughly $2.1 million for MSSU, he said.
Without a clearer financial picture, Yust said determining a budget is too difficult. That news is expected from the governor’s office sometime in July, he said.
Other factors, such as the upcoming arrival of new university President Dean Van Galen, were cited as reasons for delaying the budget, which is usually approved in June before the start of the fiscal year on July 1.
The board is expected to discuss the matter further during its regular meeting, which is set to begin at 1 p.m. today in Billingsly Student Center.
