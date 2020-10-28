Missouri Southern State University will build a center for applied behavior analysis on its campus.
Once complete, the center will offer hands-on learning opportunities for MSSU students studying behavioral health, and it will be a resource for families of children with autism or social, emotional and learning disabilities.
"The demand for facilities to help children with autism is huge," said Lorinda Hackett, dean of the School of Education, in a statement. "There are a lot of places that offer services, but this could be a real collaborative effort for these organizations to work together and provide an organized path to services — on top of the clinic and degrees we'll offer."
Construction is set to begin next month on the center, which will be built on the second floor of Taylor Hall. The 4,200-square-foot section of the building previously housed the Child Development Center, which in 2017 was renamed the Lion Cub Academy and moved elsewhere on the campus.
Once complete early next year, the center will include a sensory room, a parent consultation and resource room, an independent living skills center, an outdoor learning area and rooms focused on social skills and therapy. It will serve an estimated 40 children.
"Our hope for it is that it will be centered around utilizing applied behavior analysis in that we can use those services with clients who have an autism spectrum disorder" and similar disabilities, said Ayla Schmick, assistant professor of psychology. "Really, the hope is that we can improve their lives by focusing on their behavior."
The center also could be used as a meeting space for registered behavioral specialists in the region to collaborate, as well as a resource center for parents and families to visit for conversations with providers and to get their questions answered, Schmick said.
About autism disorders
Autism spectrum disorder refers to a broad range of conditions characterized by difficulties with social interactions, challenging and repetitive behaviors, and difficulties with speech and communication, according to the Missouri Department of Mental Health. The range and severity of symptoms can vary from mild impairment to significant cognitive, behavioral and physical impairment.
A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report two years ago estimated that about 1 in 59 children in Missouri are diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder. The prevalence of autism disorders has increased by roughly 60% since 2000, although state health officials have noted it's unclear if the rise is because of better detection and reporting of the disorders, actual increases in the disorder in children, or both.
"Autism is increasing at a quick rate, and there are more children who need services than there are providers," Schmick said. "In Southwest Missouri, the demand is so high that some facilities have waitlists of multiple years. That was really the driving force behind all this."
Research suggests that early intervention is key to treating autism. Early diagnosis of and interventions for autism — as early as 2 or 3 years of age — are more likely to have major long-term positive effects on symptoms and later skills, and guidelines suggest starting a developmental and behavioral intervention as soon as an autism spectrum disorder is diagnosed or suspected, according to the National Institutes of Health.
At Missouri Southern's new center, students studying applied behavior analysis through the psychology department could play a significant role there, said Holly Hackett, an associate professor who chairs the department. Students will be able to take what they have learned in their classes and apply it in a real way in the clinic as they work to become certified in the field, she said.
"Our students are getting the opportunity for an educational experience that they wouldn't otherwise have," she said. "Our students are getting the certifications that are in huge demand in the workforce as well as being able to do their practicum in the clinic."
The total cost of the project is an estimated $470,519.47, to be covered by a Child Care in Higher Education grant administered through the Missouri Department of Social Services.
Schmick said the university is still determining a fee structure for the new center, although it is likely to be similar to one already in place for families using the Lion Cub Academy.
