Missouri Southern State University will host a dedication for the Rasmussen Baseball & Softball Practice Facility at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Named in recognition of the lead gift support of Dick and April Rasmussen, the 6,500-square-foot facility will be shared by the baseball and softball programs. Nineteen donors, consisting of MSSU supporters, baseball and softball alumni and several individuals and businesses, contributed to the project.
The facility will be used in conjunction with Warren Turner Field and the Pat Lipira Softball Complex.
The building at the facility was constructed by Interstate Pole Buildings, with turf installation by Joplin Floor Designs and graphics by Sign Designs. Nets and installation were provided by AD Screen Group.
