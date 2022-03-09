The music department at Missouri Southern State University is set to showcase two new instruments that will enhance its period repertoire.

A Klop continuo organ and a Herz double manual harpsichord were recently donated to the department by Jim Dawson, Gary Dawson and their family. A dedication is set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Webster Hall’s Corley Auditorium. 

Thomas Jaber, a professor of music at Rice University in Houston will talk about the instruments and perform with students.

Admission is free and open to the public.

