The music department at Missouri Southern State University is set to showcase two new instruments that will enhance its period repertoire.
A Klop continuo organ and a Herz double manual harpsichord were recently donated to the department by Jim Dawson, Gary Dawson and their family. A dedication is set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Webster Hall’s Corley Auditorium.
Thomas Jaber, a professor of music at Rice University in Houston will talk about the instruments and perform with students.
Admission is free and open to the public.
