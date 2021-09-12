Missouri Southern State University will observe Constitution Day with a special presentation on the role of elections in our constitutional system at 11 a.m. Friday in Phelps Theatre.
William Delehanty, associate professor of political science, will present “Popular Rule: Assessing What is Wrong with American Elections (and How to Fix Them).”
“The expression of public power is channeled through our elections,” Delehanty said in a statement. “I’ll be discussing how public power affects — or doesn’t affect — those who are chosen to lead us.”
Other topics during the presentation will include the importance of alternative choices on the ballot, how votes can be skewed by biased information, gerrymandering and the role of money.
Delehanty’s presentation will last between 30 and 45 minutes and will be followed by a question-and-answer session designed to engage the audience in a discussion.
