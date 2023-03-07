The Missouri Southern State University Social Work Club and League of Lions will host International Women's Day events on Wednesday.
The campus and community are invited to participate in bingo from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. in the Billingsly Student Center Lion's Den. Learn about impactful women over the years and win prizes.
A panel discussion of women across the decades, with community leaders such as Freeman Health System President and CEO Paula Baker and Chalise Cooper from the Joplin Emancipation Committee, will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the North End Zone Facility, with drinks and snacks provided.
The events are sponsored by MSSU, Freeman Health System and Anderson Engineering.
