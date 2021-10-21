To give the public a taste of its themed semester, Missouri Southern State University is inviting the community to Japan Day.
The Saturday event will offer a variety of interactive arts, games and cultural activities, and an opportunity to learn about many Japanese traditions. The university's themed semester, a part of its international mission, each fall hosts events related to a specific country or part of the world primarily for the benefit of MSSU students; this is the first aimed at the community, officials said.
“In planning events for the Japan semester, there were a lot of activities that didn’t lend themselves to a traditional program … such as Japanese flower arranging, a bonsai workshop and storytelling,” said Chad Stebbins, director of the Institute for International Studies, in a statement. “Our students are more than welcome to attend, but this was designed more with the community in mind. There really will be something for everyone that day.”
Activities will be split between Webster Hall and the Bud Walton Theatre. Highlights include a tea ceremony at 11:30 a.m.; a samurai sword demonstration at 1:30 p.m.; a kimono fashion show at 2 p.m.; a bon dance, which welcomes the spirits of the dead, at 3 p.m.; and a closing taiko drum performance at 3 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public. Traditional Japanese street vendor food will be available to purchase starting at 11:15 a.m.
Stebbins credits the assistance of Joplin resident Chieko Hedin with making the Missouri Southern event possible.
“She has taken the lead to develop the schedule and drawing on Japanese citizens from Springfield and Kansas City to help put this on,” he said.
To see the full schedule of Japan Day activities, go to www.mssu.edu/japan-day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.