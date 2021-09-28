More than 30 colleges and universities will be represented at a college fair from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in Young Gymnasium at Missouri Southern State University.
The fair will be held in conjunction with the Missouri Association of College Admission Counseling. The nonprofit organization’s mission is to help students and their families through the college selection process. Representatives from Kansas University, the Universities of Missouri, Crowder College and Missouri State University will be present, among others.
High school students, especially juniors and seniors, and their parents are encouraged to attend. Students can register for the fair at StriveFair.com.
Masks will be required for those in attendance.
