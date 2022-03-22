The 33rd annual Missouri Southern Regional Science Fair is set for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 29, in Billingsly Student Center’s Connor Ballroom.
The competition for high school and middle school students is affiliated with the Society for Science and the Public. Individual and team entries have been accepted from 48 students in the junior category (grades five to eight) and 11 in the senior category (grades nine to 12). The competition is open to students from Vernon, Barton, Jasper, Newton, McDonald, Barry, Lawrence, Cedar, Dade and St. Clair counties in Missouri, and Neosho, Crawford, Montgomery, Labette, Bourbon and Cherokee counties in Kansas.
Categories include behavioral and social sciences; cell, molecular and microbiology; chemistry and biochemistry; computer science, engineering and mathematics; earth and environmental sciences; human and animal sciences; physics and astronomy; and plant sciences.
Students are also eligible to enter presentations in the Missouri Junior Academy of Science. Those presentations will be offered from 1 to 2 p.m. in rooms 111, 204 and 225 of Reynolds Hall.
An awards ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. in Plaster Hall’s Cornell Auditorium. Special awards, including cash prizes, will be offered by a variety of sponsors.
Winners will be eligible to participate in the state competition to be held April 22-23 at Central Methodist University in Fayette.
