An exhibition of Missouri Southern State University senior work will be on display in Spiva Art Gallery next week.
The show, "A Helvetica Good Time," will feature artwork from art education and graphic design majors Ivry Bratton, Malory Dock Graber, Shanice Hucey, Grace Maples, Olivia Martin, Sarah Quint, Hailey Stamper and Rileigh Veale.
Receptions for the artists will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and Friday of next week.
