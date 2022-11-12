Missouri Southern will host a special screening of a new episode of “The College Tour” that spotlights the university.
The screening will begin at noon Wednesday in Corley Auditorium in Webster Hall. It is free and open to the public.
"The College Tour" is hosted by Alex Boylan, a past winner of “The Amazing Race.” Each episode of the series highlights what campus life is like at colleges and universities around the world. Students share their personal stories and focus on areas such as academics, athletics, residence life and more.
A production crew visited Joplin and Missouri Southern, the first local university to be selected for the show, in April to film the episode, interviewing 10 students about what they believe makes the campus special. The episode focuses on MSSU's mission of international education, including study-abroad opportunities and themed semesters; Lion Village, the university's newest residence hall; the advanced medical school acceptance program, which guarantees admission into Kansas City University-Joplin for qualified Missouri Southern students; a variety of school clubs and Greek life; and the men's and women's athletics programs.
“Student, faculty and staff support during production of our episode was overwhelming,” said Shellie Hewitt, dean of admissions, in a statement. “Sharing our story on ‘The College Tour’ is a way to provide prospective students and their families with valuable information about our campus and what it means to be a Missouri Southern Lion. I’m proud of the work that went into the project, and I’m ready for everyone to see how amazing MSSU is through the eyes of our students.”
To watch previous episodes, search “The College Tour” on Amazon Prime or visit www.thecollegetour.com.
