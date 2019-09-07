Missouri Southern State University will screen "Rabbit-Proof Fence" at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, in Cornell Auditorium in Plaster Hall.
The 2002 Australian film, directed by Phillip Noyce, will be shown as part of the university's Oceania themed semester.
The film is set in 1931, as three half-white, half-aboriginal girls set off on a journey across the Outback to rebel against the British policy of removing them from their families to be trained as domestic staff.
Admission is free and open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.