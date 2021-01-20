Over $2 million in federal aid has been allotted to Missouri Southern State University to fund infrastructure and major repair projects, administrators announced Wednesday to the Board of Governors.
Gov. Mike Parson recently earmarked $68 million in Federal Budget Stabilization Fund appropriations for college construction projects and released close to $127 million he previously withheld.
A total of $2,159,973 will be allocated to MSSU from the fund — also known as rainy day fund — for capital improvements and deferred maintenance projects.
“We have an abundance of deferred maintenance items on our campus, so we’re very pleased and happy that we’re able to get that money,” said Rob Yust, vice president for business affairs. “We will set up a task force to determine how best to utilize those funds, to not only take care of the maintenance issue but also make some aesthetic improvements along the way.”
Parson last year blocked the state from spending nearly $450 million of its more than $35 billion budget after state finances took a hit from the coronavirus pandemic. The restricted money was able to be used because the state economy bounced back faster than expected, he said.
“Public universities play a major role in their local communities, serving a variety of needs in addition to their traditional academic roles,” Parson said in a statement. “This has never been more clear than in the COVID-19 crisis when higher education institutions have offered up facilities for ultra-cold vaccine storage, contributed to the state's PPE supply chain, and provided job training for unemployed Missourians.”
Comprehensive reviews in 2009 and 2018 by the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development found that significant maintenance and repairs are needed to continue providing Missouri college students with quality campuses for learning.
“Projects like roof repair and updating an old boiler aren’t flashy, but they are absolutely essential to maintaining safe and effective learning environments for students,” Commissioner of Higher Education Zora Mulligan said in a statement.
The governor also released previously withheld core general revenue funds, including over $800,000 in appropriations for the university. Yust said MSSU received $427,000 of those funds in October.
“We received notification a couple of weeks ago that the remaining half is now going to be released, so as of this day, we have been made whole with our appropriations to what we budgeted,” Yust said.
“We’re very pleased with the governor being able to release those funds to us,” he said. “We can do some great things with that.”
Residence hall update
The new residence hall being constructed on the northern edge of the university’s dormitory complex is expected to be completed in summer 2021 with occupancy in the fall. It will offer 88 traditional dorm rooms and 32 four-bedroom, two-bathroom suites, with a total occupancy of 304 students. The residence hall will be approximately 92,000 square feet and will be four stories.
“All three sections (of the building) are proceeding very well,” Yust said. “The roof of Section 3 is complete. That section is going along very well. It’s the furthest one along."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
