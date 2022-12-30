The ninth ranked Missouri Southern State University's women's basketball program will play host to the Prairie Stars of Illinois Springfield in the team's last non-conference regular season game of the season.
The game starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
Their next game is 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, at Leggett and Platt.
The MSSU men play next at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, against Pittsburg State University, at Leggett and Platt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.