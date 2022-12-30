MSSU Women's Bball

Missouri Southern’s Layne Skiles battled Central Missouri’s Brooke Littrell for a rebound during a game earlier this month. The women's basketball team returns to action tonight.

Globe File Photo 

The ninth ranked Missouri Southern State University's women's basketball program will play host to the Prairie Stars of Illinois Springfield in the team's last non-conference regular season game of the season.

The game starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.

Their next game is 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, at Leggett and Platt.

The MSSU men play next at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, against Pittsburg State University, at Leggett and Platt. 

